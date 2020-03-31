Paul Pogba issues fresh update for Man United fans

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba has dropped a fresh hint about his future by insisting that he wants to “win trophies” with Manchester United.

The French midfielder has been out of action for most of the season due to a string of niggling injuries, and he underwent ankle surgery back in January to help fix the problem.

Pogba has been limited to just five starts in the Premier League all season due to his injury struggles, but the fact that the Premier League season is currently on hold may work in his favour as he bids to regain full fitness.

The World Cup winner has long been linked with a move away from Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether his long-term future lies at Old Trafford or not.

However, the 27-year-old midfielder has now appeared to indicate that he is planning to stay at Old Trafford.

Speaking during a conference call with Jesse Lingard published by Manchester United, Pogba said: “Stay at home – stay safe. Keep supporting United.

“Hopefully things will get better very soon and we will get back to the game.

“Hopefully we can show you guys we are ready and we want to go back to win trophies.

“Stay connected, stay safe and we’ll be back on the pitch soon.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four as they seek Champions League qualification.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are scheduled to return to top-flight action with a trip to Crystal Palace on 2 May.

