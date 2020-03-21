Pundit: Man United star has not played enough for Real Madrid transfer

Former Liverpool FC star Steve McManaman (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Pogba has not played enough for Manchester United this season to be worthy of a transfer to Real Madrid, according to Steve McManaman.

The French World Cup winner has been relentlessly linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent months amid the ongoing uncertainty about his future.

Pogba has long been touted as a possible target for Real Madrid, but the midfielder has been sidelined for most of the campaign due to injury.

The 27-year-old is currently recovering from ankle surgery he underwent at the start of January and he has only made a total of five starts in the Premier League so far this season.

Former Liverpool FC star McManaman believes that Pogba has not played enough first team football this season to earn a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, McManaman said: “He hasn’t played enough football this season for sides like Madrid to be genuinely interested in him.

“If he stays, plays and gets back to full fitness at Manchester United, I certainly think that he will get back into the starting eleven very easily.

“Nemanja Matic is a year older, Juan Mata is a year older and Paul is definitely good enough to play in those positions alongside Bruno Fernandes, so I don’t think there’s any problem there.

“He’s certainly got the quality to play in the Manchester United midfield as long as he’s fit and healthy, but we’ve been waiting to hear from Paul Pogba all year regarding his future.

“Pogba has yet to say whether he wants to stay or whether he wants to leave.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification for next season.

The Red Devils have been in improved form in recent weeks and they have won three of their last four games in the Premier League to leave them three points behind Chelsea FC.

