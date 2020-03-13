Paul Pogba close to return to action for Man United

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba is finally closing in on a return to action for Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The France international has been unavailable for selection for much of the season after having struggled with a string of injury problems and undergoing ankle surgery at the start of January.

Pogba has been stepping up his recovery at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground in recent days and although he is yet to return to full training, he is closing in on a comeback.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Solskjaer confirmed that he expects Pogba to be able to start taking part in full training from next week.

Solskjaer said: “Paul is getting closer but today he wasn’t with the team. He’s not trained fully with the team yet but by next week he’ll be ready.”

Solskjaer also provided an update on Anthony Martial, adding: “Hopefully he can be ready for Sunday [against Tottenham] but I’m not sure. He’s struggling a little bit.”

Pogba has only made seven appearances in the Premier League this season and Manchester United fans will be hoping to see him back in action sooner rather than later.

The Red Devils are in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in north London.

As things stand, Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish.

