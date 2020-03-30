Sky Sports pundit: Man United star would be ‘an absolute doddle’ to play against

Graeme Souness delivers his assessment of Man United midfielder Paul Pogba

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 30 March 2020, 05:15 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Graeme Souness has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would be “an absolute doddle” to play against because of his attitude to the game.

The French midfielder has been missing for most of the current campaign after he underwent ankle surgery in early January to help fix a niggling injury problem.

Indeed, Pogba has only made five starts in the Premier League for Manchester United all season and he has failed to make much of an impact in the current campaign.

Pogba, 27, has been widely criticised for his failure to produce consistent form for Manchester United since his big-money move back to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016.

The World Cup winner’s future has also been a constant source of speculation in recent months as his situation at Old Trafford continues to be a source of uncertainty.

Sky Sports pundit Souness has been vocal with his criticism of the former Juventus midfielder over the years, and the Scot did not hold back when quizzed about Pogba recently.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Souness said: “Pogba has absolutely everything to be a top player – great athleticism, super technique – but his attitude to the game is the polar opposite of mine.

“He goes out with one thought in his mind: ‘I’m going to show everyone how clever I am today and be the star of the show.’

“My attitude, the way I was taught, was: ‘Go out and work harder than the guy you’re in against and see where that takes you.’

“He’d be an absolute doddle to play against.”

Manchester United are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action with a trip to Crystal Palace on 2 May.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford provides promising update for Man United fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Dimitar Berbatov urges 20-year-old to complete Man United move
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC issued stern warning about Billy Gilmour
Jurgen Klopp
FC Barcelona could sell 22-year-old wanted by Liverpool FC – report
Paul Merson
Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign 21-year-old linked with Chelsea FC
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC ready to sell 28-year-old this summer – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp delivers fresh update for Liverpool FC fans
Roger Federer
Tennis family rises to challenge with offers of aid to Covid-19-stricken victims
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand tells Liverpool FC fans why the season should be voided
ScoopDragon Football News Network