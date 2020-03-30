Sky Sports pundit: Man United star would be ‘an absolute doddle’ to play against

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Graeme Souness has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would be “an absolute doddle” to play against because of his attitude to the game.

The French midfielder has been missing for most of the current campaign after he underwent ankle surgery in early January to help fix a niggling injury problem.

Indeed, Pogba has only made five starts in the Premier League for Manchester United all season and he has failed to make much of an impact in the current campaign.

Pogba, 27, has been widely criticised for his failure to produce consistent form for Manchester United since his big-money move back to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016.

The World Cup winner’s future has also been a constant source of speculation in recent months as his situation at Old Trafford continues to be a source of uncertainty.

Sky Sports pundit Souness has been vocal with his criticism of the former Juventus midfielder over the years, and the Scot did not hold back when quizzed about Pogba recently.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Souness said: “Pogba has absolutely everything to be a top player – great athleticism, super technique – but his attitude to the game is the polar opposite of mine.

“He goes out with one thought in his mind: ‘I’m going to show everyone how clever I am today and be the star of the show.’

“My attitude, the way I was taught, was: ‘Go out and work harder than the guy you’re in against and see where that takes you.’

“He’d be an absolute doddle to play against.”

Manchester United are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action with a trip to Crystal Palace on 2 May.

