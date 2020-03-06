Solskjaer delivers latest Man United update on Rashford injury

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he is hopeful that Marcus Rashford will be able to feature again for Manchester United before the end of the season.

The striker is currently out with a back injury he picked up in mid-January and he has been working on his fitness levels behind the scenes since then.

Rashford has been a key player for Manchester United this season and his absence prompted Solskjaer to bring in Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window to provide some cover in attack.

The 22-year-old has scored 14 goals and made four assists in the Premier League so far this season and the England striker will naturally be keen to make a return before the end of the season with Euro 2020 taking place this summer.

Solskjaer was quizzed about Rashford’s situation before the FA Cup clash with Derby County on Thursday night, and the Norwegian revealed that the forward has stepped up his recovery process in recent days.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “As [with] any player, he wants to be fit as quickly as possible and play as soon as possible.

“If that means playing in April, if he’ll be fit for us towards the end of the season, fantastic. If it takes longer, it takes longer.

“We just have to be sensible with it because we’re going to have Marcus playing here for many, many years.”

He added: “The scans were encouraging. He’s now working in the gym and in the pool, and he’s moving around better. He’s in and around the place. It’s like how long is a piece of rope? It’s difficult.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on bitter local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

