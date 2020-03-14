Robbie Savage names another player Man United should sign this summer

Former Birmingham City midfielder Robbie Savage (Photo: BT Sport)

Robbie Savage says Manchester United should consider a move to sign Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers adding to his squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United were busy in the January transfer window as they brought in Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon and also signed Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal.

Former midfielder Savage feels that Manchester United are in need of a major rebuild in the summer despite their recent uptick in form under Solskjaer.

Savage reckons that the Red Devils need to bring in at least three or four more players in the summer, and he thinks that Tottenham star Kane should be on their transfer wish-list, along with Jack Grealish, Kalidou Koulibaly, Jadon Sancho and Raul Jimenez.

Speaking to BT Sport on Thursday night, Savage said: “[Kane is a] top-class striker, I think United probably need three or four players in the summer transfer window if they’re to compete for the Premier League.

“If you can get [Paul] Pogba back into this side, I’ve mentioned Koulibaly, Jack Grealish.

“These are the players if I was at Manchester United I’d be going for.

“Harry Kane would cost an awful lot of money but this is the type of player, Champions League qualification for Manchester United is so key to who they can attract.

“Sancho another one from Dortmund or Jimenez from Wolves.

“They’re the type of players I’d be going for if I was Manchester United.

Manchester United sealed a 5-0 win over LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night to take a big step towards the quarter-finals.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish and Champions League qualification in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at the club.

