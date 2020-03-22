Romelu Lukaku: What I really think about Man United this season

Romelu Lukaku (Photo: Nemanja Matic / Instagram)

Romelu Lukaku has claimed that Manchester United have been moving in the “right way” since his exit from the club last summer.

The Belgian striker opted to leave Old Trafford last summer and sign for Inter Milan as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left light on options up front.

However, Manchester United splashed the cash in January and brought in Bruno Fernandes to bolster their squad and add some much-needed creativity to their midfield.

The Red Devils have been without Marcus Rashford in recent weeks after the England forward suffered a back injury, with Manchester United having to rely on the likes of Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial up front.

Manchester United also brought in Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan deal in January to add to their attacking options for the rest of the campaign.

Lukaku has been keeping a close eye on Manchester United’s fortunes since his move away from Old Trafford last year, and he says he has been impressed by what he has seen from his former team.

Speaking in an interview on Ian Wright’s YouTube channel, Lukaku said: “They’re going the right way because they’re bringing in the right players.

“Ole is doing a good job and the results are going for them. I’m wishing them nothing but the best.

“It’s a club that gave me a platform that I’ve never seen in my life, so for me to be disrespectful about Man United or any other club I played for in England I think is a bit childish.

“I think I went past that stage of talking back to people. I wish them the best and have nothing but respect for them.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this season.

