‘Pure quality’: Roy Keane talks up Man United attacker

Roy Keane discusses the impact Bruno Fernandes has had since his move to Man United in January

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 18 March 2020, 00:15 UK
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane has talked up the impact Bruno Fernandes has made at Manchester United, saying that the Portugal international has “lifted” the club.

Fernandes has been settling in brilliantly to life at Old Trafford following his switch to the Premier League club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils following his arrival at the club.

Fernandes has also been praised for the impact he has had on his team-mates since his arrival at Old Trafford at the turn of the year.

Following Fernandes’ impressive eye-catching performances, Manchester United legend Keane has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the attacker so far.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Manchester United’s website, Keane said: “He has lifted everybody at the club.

“It is as if he has been there for 20 years. He has got pure quality and it looks like he is going to be a big player for United for the next few years.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish in the top flight.

The Red Devils are currently scheduled to return to action when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home on 4 April in the Premier League.

