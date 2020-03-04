‘He’s a fantastic player’: Ryan Giggs raves about new Man United signing

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Ryan Giggs has admitted that he has been highly impressed by Bruno Fernandes’ start to life at Manchester United.

The Portugal international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes, 25, has already impressed with a string of displays for the Red Devils, and he has netted three goals and made two assists in six appearances in all competitions so far.

The attacking midfielder scored Manchester United’s equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Everton at the weekend and he seems to have brought some much-needed quality to the Red Devils’ attacking play.

Fernandes will be expecting to feature when Manchester United take on Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

Now, former Manchester United and Wales midfielder Giggs has admitted that he has been very impressed by the start Fernandes has made to life at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News, Giggs said of Fernandes: “He’s a fantastic player. He’s lifted the place, he has lifted everyone around him and it’s still early days.

“I still think he can get even better.

“He’s hit the ground running which is what you want – especially [after] signing in the January Transfer Window [because] it doesn’t always happen.

“But he’s fantastic and I’m pleased to see him doing so well.”

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Manchester City in the crunch derby clash at Old Trafford.

