Robbie Savage: The two signings Man United should make this summer

Robbie Savage believes that Manchester United should move to sign Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window – as well as keep hold of Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a host of new signings in the summer months as they look to add to their squad and build a team capable of challenging for the title.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the table, and a spot in the top four is their main priority heading into the final few weeks of the season.

However, Manchester United fans will want to see their club invest in their squad this summer as they look to add further depth to their team.

Borussia Dortmund attacker Sancho and Aston Villa midfielder Grealish would certainly add some more quality to the Red Devils squad.

And former midfielder Savage feels that the Red Devils should move to try and sign the duo this summer – and turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez if they can’t land Grealish.

Speaking on BT Sport on Thursday night, Savage said: “Keep Pogba – I would – let’s say you’ve got [Scott] McTominay and Bruno Fernandes.

“Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford and then Grealish as a No10 or Jimenez from Wolves.

“If you name that team, Champions League football dependent, if I was a Man United owner I would think that team challenges for the title.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host Manchester City at Old Trafford.

