Man United boss Solskjaer: How Fernandes convinced me to sign him

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Bruno Fernandes’ “character” was part of the reason he brought him to Manchester United in January.

The 25-year-old has been settling well into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon at the turn of the year in a big-money deal.

Fernandes has already scored twice in the Premier League for the Red Devils, including the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park last weekend.

He has also notched up two assists for his team-mates in the top flight and seems to quickly be adapting to the rigours of English football.

Solskjaer has naturally been delighted by the way Fernandes has begun life at Old Trafford, and he has now revealed how a scouting trip to Portugal helped to convince him that he was the right player for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: “When you go and see them live you just get that feeling of the player.

“What impressed me most that day was his personality. We knew about his skills and qualities.

“If you follow him and watch him all the time [you notice] that he cares so much and wants to win, he had that fire in him. I thought, yep, that’s the character we need.

“He won’t let anyone down. Letting the team down is the same as letting himself down. He wants to win and he knows we [win] together, everyone plays an important part. He’s been a positive boost.”

Fernandes will be hoping to start for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Manchester City in the derby clash at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table and three points adrift of the top four.

