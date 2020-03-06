Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about permanent deal for Man United striker

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Manchester United could turn Odion Ighalo’s loan deal into a permanent one in the summer.

Ighalo is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old was brought in by Solskjaer after Marcus Rashford was ruled out for a number of months with a back injury at the start of the new year.

Ighalo will be hoping to impress his new manager whenever called upon in the coming weeks and months as he bids to help the Red Devils finish in the top four this season.

Now, Solskjaer has suggested that the Red Devils could make the move a permanent one in the summer if Ighalo does enough to convince him in the coming weeks.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: “It doesn’t hurt [living the dream] but he’s here on merit, he’s here because he is a goalscorer and a different type of striker for us.

“We might get to the summer and think we want to extend this, who know?

“He’s come in as a breath of fresh air as well. He had chances in his five minutes against Chelsea, he scored against Bruges, he had chances against Watford, he had a very good save [from a shot] against Everton – there have been good saves, he doesn’t miss the target very often.

“Even for Anthony (Martial), Mason (Greenwood) and Marcus (Rashford) to learn that it is where the sharks are swimming. It’s comfortable outside the box and you can have a few shots.

“It’s in there where it might be a bit tougher and you might get hurt – that’s where you get goals.”

Ighalo will be keen to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a crunch home clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are currently fifth and just three points adrift of the top four.

