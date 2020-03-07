Man United suffer injury setback ahead of Man City showdown

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Harry Maguire is an injury doubt for Manchester United’s Premier League showdown with Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The defender sat out the Red Devils’ 3-0 win over Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night due to an ankle injury and it is not clear whether he will be recovered in time to face the Citizens this weekend.

Manchester United booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup thanks to Luke Shaw’s opener and a double from January signing Odion Ighalo.

Maguire has been a constant fixture in the Manchester United side since his move from Leicester City last summer, and Solskjaer has now revealed that he is unsure whether the defender will be ready for Sunday’s clash.

Speaking to MUTV on Thursday night about Maguire’s injury, Solskjaer said: “I had a word with him before training yesterday [Wednesday] to say I’m not going to rest him.

“But then he rolled his ankle in training so he had to stay at home.

“Hopefully he’ll be OK for the weekend but I’m not sure.”

Manchester United head into the showdown with Manchester City in fifth place in the Premier League table and having won two of their last three outings in the top flight.

As things stand, Solskjaer’s men are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

