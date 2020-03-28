Aaron Wan-Bissaka told he must improve key part of his game at Man United

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Dimitar Berbatov believes that Aaron Wan-Bissaka needs to work on his tactical discipline at Manchester United.

The English full-back has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window last year.

The 22-year-old has been a regular fixture in the first team at Manchester United this season, making two assists in 26 Premier League appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

He has also made seven appearances in the cup competitions for the Red Devils in what has been a largely positive start to his Manchester United career.

Former Red Devils striker Berbatov has been impressed by what he has seen from Wan-Bissaka in defence this season, but he feels that he still has work to do to improve the tactical side of his game.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Berbatov said: “Looking in defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is really going at it.

“In my opinion he just needs to work on his tactical discipline.

“Sometimes, because he knows how quick and fast he is, he compensates being out of position with his speed.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the table and three points behind Chelsea FC as they chase a top-four finish this season.

They will return to Premier League action with a trip to Wan-Bissaka’s former club Crystal Palace on 2 May as things stand.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip