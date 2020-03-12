Aaron Wan-Bissaka: What I think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has admitted that he has been thrilled by the impact that Bruno Fernandes has had since his move to Manchester United in January.

The 25-year-old has made a positive start to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in a big-money deal at the turn of the year.

Fernandes has showed no signs of struggling to adapt to the rigours of English football and he has already notched up three goals and three assists so far for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The Portugal international has brought some much-needed creativity to the Manchester United midfield and he looks set to be a key player for the Red Devils in the coming seasons.

Manchester United full-back Wan-Bissaka has been highly impressed by the impact Fernandes has had at Old Trafford since his move to the club.

Asked about Fernandes’ impact, Wan-Bissaka said: “He’s brought a lot. You can see that he’s brought goals, assists… you can see how everyone plays around him when he’s on the pitch.

“He’s confident, he wants to play forward, create chances. He’s sharp, quick, hard to mark.

“You can see that he lifts everyone. Him being on the ball makes sure that others make runs because they know he’s capable of giving them that ball.

“He’s always happy, always smiling, always wants to make conversation with you.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

“I think our aim is to go game by game and just put pressure on the teams above us,” Wan-Bissaka continued.

“Every battle is important to us and I think that’s the kind of thing that will help us get to where we want to be.”

Manchester United will take on Austrian side LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night, in a match that will be played behind closed doors as a precaution during the coronavirus outbreak.

