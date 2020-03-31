Man United want 29-year-old as part of Paul Pogba swap deal – report

Manchester United would welcome the opportunity to sign Aaron Ramsey as part of a Paul Pogba swap deal, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 31 March 2020, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would welcome the addition of Aaron Ramsey as part of a Paul Pogba swap deal this summer, according to a report.

The Transfer Window Podcast, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United remain open to the sale of the France international, provided that their asking price is met.

The report states that Pogba would like to return to Turin, where he produced some of his best performances in European football between 2012 and 2016.

According to the same story, Manchester United would be willing to negotiate with Juventus about a cash-plus-player deal that could see Ramsey move to Old Trafford.

The podcast added that Solskjaer is a big fan of the Wales international and can see a place for the former Arsenal star in his vision for the Manchester United midfield.

Ramsey moved to Juventus from Arsenal in a free transfer last summer after his contract with the Gunners expired.

The Welsh midfielder has scored three times in 15 games in Serie A this season to make an underwhelming start to life in the Italian top flight.

Ramsey has also found the net once in the Champions League for the Serie A giants.

Pogba hasn’t played for Manchester United since December during an injury-hit campaign for the Frenchman.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba issues fresh update for Man United fans
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC issued stern warning about Billy Gilmour
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC open talks with Real Madrid about 21-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United want 29-year-old as part of Paul Pogba swap deal – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC lead Man United in race to sign 23-year-old striker – report
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta instructs Arsenal to sign 22-year-old Serbia striker – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Tennis family rises to challenge with offers of aid to Covid-19-stricken victims
Paul Merson
Paul Merson defends Cesc Fabregas over Arsenal decision
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil’s agent issues update on Arsenal star’s future
ScoopDragon Football News Network