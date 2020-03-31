Man United want 29-year-old as part of Paul Pogba swap deal – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would welcome the addition of Aaron Ramsey as part of a Paul Pogba swap deal this summer, according to a report.

The Transfer Window Podcast, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United remain open to the sale of the France international, provided that their asking price is met.

The report states that Pogba would like to return to Turin, where he produced some of his best performances in European football between 2012 and 2016.

According to the same story, Manchester United would be willing to negotiate with Juventus about a cash-plus-player deal that could see Ramsey move to Old Trafford.

The podcast added that Solskjaer is a big fan of the Wales international and can see a place for the former Arsenal star in his vision for the Manchester United midfield.

Ramsey moved to Juventus from Arsenal in a free transfer last summer after his contract with the Gunners expired.

The Welsh midfielder has scored three times in 15 games in Serie A this season to make an underwhelming start to life in the Italian top flight.

Ramsey has also found the net once in the Champions League for the Serie A giants.

Pogba hasn’t played for Manchester United since December during an injury-hit campaign for the Frenchman.

