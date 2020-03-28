Man United make contract offer to 19-year-old wanted by Chelsea FC – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have reopened contract talks with Angel Gomes amid interest from Chelsea FC in the teenager, according to a report in England.

Metro is reporting that Gomes is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2019-20 campaign after having become frustrated by a lack of first-team opportunities at Old Trafford.

The same article states that the 19-year-old’s situation had alerted Chelsea FC as the Blues looked to bolster their squad with more homegrown talent in the summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC made it clear to the Manchester United starlet’s representatives that they were keen on securing his services.

However, Metro is reporting that Manchester United have upped their initial offer of a two-year £25,000-a-week deal to nearly £30,000-a-week over three years.

The report reveals that the 20-time English champions believe that Gomes would prefer to remain at Manchester United despite apparent interest from Chelsea FC.

Gomes has made 10 appearances for the first-team over the past three seasons.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the likes of Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Scott McTominay regular opportunities, Gomes hasn’t been afforded the same chance.

London-born Gomes spent his youth career at Manchester United after moving to the club in 2006 at the age of six.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip