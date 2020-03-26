Man United to cut Chris Smalling price if 28-year-old moves to Old Trafford – report

Manchester United will look to offload Chris Smalling if Kalidou Koulibaly arrives at Old Trafford this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 26 March 2020, 08:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United will look to cash in on Chris Smalling if the Red Devils sign long-term target Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to a report.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Football Italia, is reporting that Manchester United are refusing to lower their asking price for Smalling as AS Roma look to sign the centre-half in a permanent deal.

The England international has impressed during a season-long loan stint at the Italian capital, even forcing his way back into Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions have proven difficult to negotiate with due to their incessant raising of Smalling’s valuation.

The report continues that Manchester United could lower their asking price if the Red Devils were to finally sign Napoli’s want-away Senegal international.

According to the same story, the Red Devils failed with a €100m bid for the Napoli captain last summer but Manchester United could rekindle their interest at the end of the current campaign.

Smalling has scored two goals and has made one assist in 21 games in Serie A this season after he moved to AS Roma on loan from Manchester United last summer.

The England defender had fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrival of Harry Maguire in a world-record £80m deal from Leicester City.

