Man United lead the race to sign 23-year-old Bundesliga star – report

Manchester United have moved to the front of the queue to sign Borussia Monchengladbach starlet Denis Zakaria, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 11 March 2020, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports in Germany, as quoted by The Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop for the 23-year-old at the end of the season.

The same article states that Zakaria has been attracting interest from some top European clubs following his excellent form for the Bundesliga outfit this term.

According to the same story, Manchester United’s bitter rivals Liverpool FC are interested along with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

The report reveals that Manchester United are the favourites to sign Zakaria in the summer transfer window despite Borussia Monchengladbach’s desire to keep the promising midfielder.

Zakaria has scored two goals and has made two assists in 23 games in the German top flight this season.

The Swiss midfielder has netted eight times in 88 games in all competitions for the German side since his move from Young Boys in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils will take on top-seven rivals Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United are in fifth place and three points behind Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Sadio Mane
‘As sharp as a razor’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Liverpool FC forward
Gary Neville
Gary Neville predicts where Man United will finish this season
James Milner
James Milner predicts Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer targets three signings to make Man United title contenders
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
‘Part of United’s future’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Anthony Martial after derby win
Bruno Fernandes
‘A gem’: BBC Sport pundit talks up January Man United signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Indian Wells
Indian Wells 2020 cancelled, as tennis takes its first big coronavirus hit
Roy Keane
Roy Keane admits Chelsea FC teenager has made a strong impression on him
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard rates Chelsea FC’s chances of finishing in top four
ScoopDragon Football News Network