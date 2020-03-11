Man United lead the race to sign 23-year-old Bundesliga star – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports in Germany, as quoted by The Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop for the 23-year-old at the end of the season.

The same article states that Zakaria has been attracting interest from some top European clubs following his excellent form for the Bundesliga outfit this term.

According to the same story, Manchester United’s bitter rivals Liverpool FC are interested along with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

The report reveals that Manchester United are the favourites to sign Zakaria in the summer transfer window despite Borussia Monchengladbach’s desire to keep the promising midfielder.

Zakaria has scored two goals and has made two assists in 23 games in the German top flight this season.

The Swiss midfielder has netted eight times in 88 games in all competitions for the German side since his move from Young Boys in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils will take on top-seven rivals Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United are in fifth place and three points behind Chelsea FC.

