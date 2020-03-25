Man United consider move for Serie A defender – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are weighing up a move for out-of-favour Inter Milan defender Diego Godin, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in potentially rescuing Godin from Inter.

The same article states that Inter Milan are eager to get the Uruguay international off their wage bill to give Antonio Conte more funds to use in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are thought to be interested in the 34-year-old to add more cover to their defensive options in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The report goes on to add that the Manchester United manager would like to add some more experience to his Red Devils team with a short-term deal for Godin.

The Italian media outlet claim that Manchester United can expect to face some competition for the former Atletico Madrid defender from La Liga side Valencia.

Godin won the La Liga crown as well as the Copa del Rey and the Europa League twice during a decorated spell with los Rojiblancos under Diego Simeone.

The Uruguayan defender is a two-time Champions League runner up after Atletico lost twice to Real Madrid in Uefa showpieces.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip