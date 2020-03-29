Dimitar Berbatov urges 20-year-old to complete Man United move

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Jadon Sancho should jump at the chance to move to Manchester United, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

The Borussia Dortmund forward is one of the most in-demand players in European football ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sancho has been in prolific form for the Bundesliga side, scoring 14 times and making 15 assists in 23 games in the German top flight.

Manchester United are thought to be leading the race to sign the coveted 20-year-old when the transfer window opens.

However, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC have also been linked with a swoop for the former Manchester City forward.

Sancho has offered no indication about his future plans despite the relentless speculation surrounding his future.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov reckons that Sancho should leap at the chance to move to Old Trafford where he can progress his career further.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Jadon Sancho moving to Manchester United,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by The Sun.

“In his case, because he’s English and Man Utd are in for you, I don’t think he will think twice about moving there.

“He could be a great addition, he needs to step up, play, score and advance to the next stage of development.

“Solskjaer is slowly, but surely, building up a team of young players with a mix of experience, and as we can see, it has been getting results.

“So it’s good to see them moving in the right direction and if Sancho is next then it will be great for the team.”

Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund in an £8m deal from Manchester City in the 2017 summer transfer window in order to secure regular first-team football.

The England international has been a big hit at Borussia Dortmund, having scored 27 times in 69 games in all competitions over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

Sancho made his England debut in a 0-0 draw with Croatia on 4 October 2018 before he opened his Three Lions account in a 5-3 win over Kosovo in September 2019.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip