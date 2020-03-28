Man United make ‘important offer’ for 22-year-old Dutch midfielder – report

Manchester United have submitted a bid for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 28 March 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United have made an important offer to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are thought to have made an “important offer” to sign the 22-year-old from the Dutch giants.

The same article states that Manchester United are going to do everything in their power to get a deal for the Netherlands international over the line this summer.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has placed Van de Beek high on his summer wish-list, which also contains Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The report goes on to add that Real Madrid were thought to have had a verbal agreement with the Ajax midfielder to make the Spanish side clear favourites to land Dutchman.

However, Marca suggest that the situation has now changed with a number of clubs chasing Van de Beek’s signature.

Van de Beek has scored eight times and has made five assists in 25 games in the Dutch top flight this season.

The Ajax star has netted 40 times in 164 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

Manchester United bolstered their midfield with the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January.

