Man United set to rival Real Madrid for 23-year-old Dutch star – report

Manchester United are set to rival Real Madrid for the signing of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 17 March 2020, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are set to compete with Real Madrid for the signing of Donny van de Beek, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign the Netherlands international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils are in the market to sign a midfielder in the summer to further bolster their options in the middle of the park despite Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January.

According to the same story, Manchester United are thought to be planning a bid for a homegrown talent such as James Maddison or Jack Grealish.

However, Marca claim that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is plotting a bid for Van de Beek to challenge Real Madrid’s interest in the 23-year-old.

The report suggests that Van de Beek’s versatility could appeal to Manchester United given his ability to play in midfield or as a striker.

Van de Beek has scored eight goals and has made five assists in 23 games in the Eredivisie so far this season.

Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes has hit the ground running with a respectable return of three goals and two assists in five games in the Premier League.

