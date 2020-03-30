Man United would have to pay £450m to sign Real Madrid star – report

Manchester United have been quoted an eye-watering £450m to sign Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 30 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United will have to meet Real Madrid’s asking price of £450m to sign Federico Valverde, according to a report in England.

Spanish media outlet Diario Madrista, as quoted by The Mirror, is reporting that Valverde has caught the eye of Manchester United following his outstanding season in the Real Madrid first team.

The same article states that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to sign a player capable of bolstering his midfield options next week.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Valverde after Real Madrid make it clear that Manchester United would have to meet the 21-year-old’s £450m contract release clause to complete a deal.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are highly unlikely to launch a big for the Uruguay international considering the size of Valverde’s asking price.

Valverde has scored two goals and has made four assists in 22 games in La Liga this season to establish himself as a regular on Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United bolstered their options in the middle of the park with the £47m signing of Portugal international Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford provides promising update for Man United fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Dimitar Berbatov urges 20-year-old to complete Man United move
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC issued stern warning about Billy Gilmour
Paul Merson
Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign 21-year-old linked with Chelsea FC
Jurgen Klopp
FC Barcelona could sell 22-year-old wanted by Liverpool FC – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard urged to make multiple signings this summer
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp delivers fresh update for Liverpool FC fans
Roger Federer
Tennis family rises to challenge with offers of aid to Covid-19-stricken victims
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand tells Liverpool FC fans why the season should be voided
ScoopDragon Football News Network