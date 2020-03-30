Man United would have to pay £450m to sign Real Madrid star – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United will have to meet Real Madrid’s asking price of £450m to sign Federico Valverde, according to a report in England.

Spanish media outlet Diario Madrista, as quoted by The Mirror, is reporting that Valverde has caught the eye of Manchester United following his outstanding season in the Real Madrid first team.

The same article states that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to sign a player capable of bolstering his midfield options next week.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Valverde after Real Madrid make it clear that Manchester United would have to meet the 21-year-old’s £450m contract release clause to complete a deal.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are highly unlikely to launch a big for the Uruguay international considering the size of Valverde’s asking price.

Valverde has scored two goals and has made four assists in 22 games in La Liga this season to establish himself as a regular on Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United bolstered their options in the middle of the park with the £47m signing of Portugal international Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January.

