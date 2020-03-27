Man United urged to sign Jack Grealish over James Maddison

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United should look to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish ahead of Leicester City star James Maddison this summer, according to former midfielder Jonathan Greening.

The Red Devils have been linked with a swoop to sign both of the English midfielders as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his options in the middle of the park.

Maddison was heavily linked with a move to the 20-time English champions at the start of the Premier League season following his electric start to the campaign.

However, the Leicester playmaker has struggled to maintain his sparkling form, despite Brendan Rodgers’ side maintaining third position in the Premier League table.

Grealish has grown in confidence and stature as the season has progressed, scoring seven goals and making six assists in a bid to keep Villa in the top flight.

His performances have even earned him comparisons to England legend Paul Gascoigne thanks to his unerring confidence on the ball and ability to unlock opposition defences.

Solskjaer’s former team-mate Greening believes that Manchester United should prioritise signing Grealish to bolster their attack ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

“Over the past few months there’s been talk of Grealish coming or Maddison coming,” Greening told Metro.co.uk. “I actually feel I would prefer Jack Grealish.

“Maddison is a very good player, super technical, he can create, great passing both short and long, and great on set plays.

“Jack Grealish, however, has that little bit of difference, he can take players on, he can drive forwards with the ball, and slide that pass through.

“He’s got that bit of grit and determination; and doesn’t like losing, you can see that in his game.

“Maddison is also maybe a bit too similar to Fernandes, whereas Jack Grealish will bring in something different, he can find pockets of space, he can drive at opponents and take on 2-3 players in one movement.

“He’d be a better player at United with the current squad than Maddison would be for me.”

Manchester United have been without World Cup winner Paul Pogba for most of the Premier League season.

The French star has made just seven league appearances this term to leave Solskjaer without a key player for the majority of the campaign.

