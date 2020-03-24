Man United want Harry Kane to force Tottenham exit – report

Manchester United want Harry Kane to put pressure on Tottenham Hotspur to secure a move, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 24 March 2020, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United want Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to push for a move to Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United recently received an inquiry about whether they would be interested in a swoop to sign Kane.

The same article states that Manchester United have the resources to launch an offer for Kane and the 20-time English champions would jump at the chance to sign the England international.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have struggled to deal with the tough-negotiating Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy over transfers in the recent past.

The report suggests that Manchester United wouldn’t entertain a bid unless Kane was desperate to secure a move to the Old Trafford outfit.

The Athletic add that the Red Devils would want Kane to make it clear that he wants to move to Manchester United in order to start a potential negotiating process with Spurs.

Kane is currently sidelined with a long-term injury and Spurs look likely to miss out on a Champions League spot for the first time in four seasons.

The England star is entering the prime of his career but Tottenham look set for a period of transition under Jose Mourinho.

