Juventus could beat Man United to 26-year-old striker – report

Juventus could beat Man United and Man City to the signing of Harry Kane this summer, according to a report in Italy

Transfer Agent
Tuesday 17 March 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Juventus could beat Manchester United and Manchester City to the signing of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in the England international as a potential summer recruit.

The same article states that Serie A champions Juventus have made signing Kane their top summer target as Maurizio Sarri looks to improve his attacking options at the Turin outfit.

According to the same story, Juve are prepared to make a bid in the region of €200m (£180m) on Kane’s fee and wages to sign the centre-forward from the north London side in the summer transfer window.

The report goes on to claim that Juventus will switch their focus to Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero should Kane opt against a move to the Italian champions.

Tuttosport believe Juventus are at the front of the queue to sign the prolific English goal-scorer ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City.

Kane has scored 11 times in 20 games in an injury-hit Premier League campaign for the Tottenham number 10 under Jose Mourinho.

The England striker has netted 181 goals in 278 games in all competitions since breaking into the Spurs team.

