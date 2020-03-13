Man City set to rival Man United in race to sign Harry Kane – report
Manchester City are ready to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to a report
Manchester City are set to compete with Manchester United for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the summer, according to a report in England.
90Min is reporting that Kane is open to a move away from Tottenham at the end of the Premier League season following the north London side’s difficult campaign.
The same article states that Manchester United have retained an interest in the England forward and the Red Devils would consider a move for Kane in the summer.
According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has prioritised strengthening the Manchester United team in other positions rather than up front.
90Min go on to claim that Manchester City are also interested in Kane, although the Citizens are concerned negotiating with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy could be difficult.
The report adds that the Citizens were interested in Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland but the Norwegian striker opted to move to Germany instead of Manchester.
The story suggests Manchester City would view Kane as a more experienced and older alternative to Haaland.
Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend at the Old Trafford.
The Red Devils signed Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window.
