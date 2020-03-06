Harry Kane would consider Man United move this summer – report

Tottenham striker Harry Kane would consider a move to Manchester United this summer, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 6 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would be open to a move to Manchester United this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the England international is open to the idea of completing a move away from Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the campaign.

The same article states that Kane is worried about having to endure a rebuild at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho in the prime of his career.

According to the same story, the 26-year-old has made it clear that he would consider a switch to Manchester United ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Goal go on to add that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been encouraged by the recent developments surrounding Kane’s situation.

The same report states that as things stand, Kane won’t consider renewing his current Spurs deal, which is set to run until 2024.

Kane is currently sidelined with an ankle injury he picked up in early January in what has been a blow to the north London side’s top-four bid.

The England international has scored 11 goals and has made two assists in 20 games in the Premier League so far this season.

Tottenham are in seventh position in the Premier League table and four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Spurs will take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker makes claim about Liverpool FC midfielder’s injury
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard hints 32-year-old will play big role in rest of Chelsea FC’s season
Mateo Kovacic
Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update ahead of Everton clash
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘He’s a great player’: David Luiz praises new Arsenal signing
Jurgen Klopp
Adam Lallana: What Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC players after Chelsea FC loss
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
BBC Sport pundit predicts Derby County v Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard hints 32-year-old will play big role in rest of Chelsea FC’s season
David De Gea
Shay Given sends warning to Man United about Dean Henderson
Eric Bailly
‘A pure talent’: Eric Bailly raves about new Man United signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network