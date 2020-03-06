Harry Kane would consider Man United move this summer – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would be open to a move to Manchester United this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the England international is open to the idea of completing a move away from Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the campaign.

The same article states that Kane is worried about having to endure a rebuild at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho in the prime of his career.

According to the same story, the 26-year-old has made it clear that he would consider a switch to Manchester United ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Goal go on to add that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been encouraged by the recent developments surrounding Kane’s situation.

The same report states that as things stand, Kane won’t consider renewing his current Spurs deal, which is set to run until 2024.

Kane is currently sidelined with an ankle injury he picked up in early January in what has been a blow to the north London side’s top-four bid.

The England international has scored 11 goals and has made two assists in 20 games in the Premier League so far this season.

Tottenham are in seventh position in the Premier League table and four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Spurs will take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening.

