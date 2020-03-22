Man United told 24-year-old could have similar impact to Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Jack Grealish could mirror Bruno Fernandes’ impact on the Manchester United team, according to reporter Gabriele Marcotti.

The Aston Villa captain has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the past few months following his excellent performances in the Premier League.

Grealish hasn’t faltered despite making the step up from the Championship to the Premier League as the 24-year-old looks to keep the Birmingham side in the English top flight.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has scored seven goals and has made five assists in 27 games for Aston Villa in the current campaign.

Grealish has earned favourable comparisons to England icon Paul Gascoigne for his bravery on the ball and his creative flair in the Aston Villa team.

Manchester United have improved over the past couple of months thanks to the arrival of Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international has scored three goals and has made three assists in eight games to help Manchester United remain unbeaten since his arrival at the club.

ESPN reporter Marcotti believes that Grealish can have a similar impact on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side should a transfer come to fruition.

“I think getting the [Grealish and Jadon Sancho] is probably going to cost you the best part of £200m,” Marcotti is quoted as saying by The Express.

“People seem to adore Grealish. I know he’s somebody who stands out more than he should because of the stuff he does with his shinpads, because of his hair.

“What I like about it though, in terms of attitude, we’ve all praised Bruno Fernandes for his personality and the fact that the guy’s got cojones – Grealish does too.

“I think this is something United could use actually, some very strong, visible, personalities as well. That would certainly help.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth position in the Premier League table.

