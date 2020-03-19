Man United face competition from Liverpool FC to sign 24-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United will face competition from Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Chelsea FC in the race to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by Caught Offside, is reporting that Manchester United are still interested in a swoop to sign the Aston Villa skipper this summer.

The same article states that Manchester United could be preparing a bid of around £70m for the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international in the summer.

According to the same story, the Red Devils can expect competition from their bitter rivals Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Chelsea FC, who are all poised to act if Manchester United step up their bid.

The report suggests that Liverpool FC and Manchester City will pose the biggest threat unless Chelsea FC finish in the Champions League spots ahead of Manchester United.

Grealish has made a seamless transition back to the Premier League this season after Aston Villa achieved promotion to the English top flight from the Championship last term.

The English midfielder has scored nine times and has made eight assists in 31 games in all competitions in the current campaign.

Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes has already improved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield drastically since his move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

