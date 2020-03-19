Man United face competition from Liverpool FC to sign 24-year-old – report

Manchester United can expect competition from Liverpool FC, Man City and Chelsea FC in the race to sign Jack Grealish this summer, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 19 March 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United will face competition from Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Chelsea FC in the race to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by Caught Offside, is reporting that Manchester United are still interested in a swoop to sign the Aston Villa skipper this summer.

The same article states that Manchester United could be preparing a bid of around £70m for the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international in the summer.

According to the same story, the Red Devils can expect competition from their bitter rivals Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Chelsea FC, who are all poised to act if Manchester United step up their bid.

The report suggests that Liverpool FC and Manchester City will pose the biggest threat unless Chelsea FC finish in the Champions League spots ahead of Manchester United.

Grealish has made a seamless transition back to the Premier League this season after Aston Villa achieved promotion to the English top flight from the Championship last term.

The English midfielder has scored nine times and has made eight assists in 31 games in all competitions in the current campaign.

Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes has already improved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield drastically since his move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
‘Pure quality’: Roy Keane talks up Man United attacker
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
‘Pure quality’: Roy Keane talks up Man United attacker
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC plot bid to sign 22-year-old Argentina striker – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Odion Ighalo’s agent breaks silence after Man United move
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Tony Adams: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC prioritise signing France striker ahead of Timo Werner – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Lucas Torreira
Lucas Torreira updates Arsenal fans on his recovery at home
Jurgen Klopp
Tony Adams: You can’t give the Premier League title to Liverpool FC
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi updates Chelsea FC fans on his coronavirus recovery
ScoopDragon Football News Network