Steve McManaman gives transfer advice to 24-year-old linked with Man United

Former Liverpool FC star Steve McManaman (Photo: BT Sport)

Steve McManaman has urged Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish to take the next step in his career amid interest from Manchester United.

The 24-year-old’s future has been a source of relentless debate in the Premier League over the past few months following his excellent performances.

Grealish has been the driving force behind Aston Villa’s bid to beat the drop but the Birmingham side currently find themselves inside the bottom three.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has scored seven goals and has made six assists in an impressive return to the Premier League this term.

Grealish has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to sign young British talent.

Liverpool FC have also been suggested as a possible destination for the Villa skipper.

And former Reds captain McManaman believes that Grealish should seriously consider a summer move to a bigger club to further his career.

“Jack Grealish is ready for the very top level of English football,” McManaman told horseracing.net, as quoted by Metro.

“Unfortunately, it all depends on what Aston Villa do this season – if they stay up there’s a chance that Aston Villa may be able to hang onto him.

“Aston Villa and their fans won’t like to hear this, but sooner rather than later he needs to spread his wings and leave.

“The only way he can keep on improving as a player is by playing for a big club and start playing in the Champions League against the best players.

“That’s when a player can really start to flourish. He’s a really good talent and he did excellently last season to get Villa to where they are now.

“When we’ve seen him this season, he plays football the way we all want to see football played.

“He drops his shoulder, he goes past people, he scores great goals, so it’s only a matter of time before one of the big boys comes in and snaps him up.”

Grealish has proven a feisty character in the Premier League this term, earning seven yellow cards in 25 games.

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in Sunday’s derby at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are still hoping to secure a fourth-placed finish this term.

