Man United prepared to offer 24-year-old £150,00-a-week deal – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are prepared to give Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish a contract worth £150,000 a week if the playmaker agrees to a move to Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to triple his current wages in a bid to lure the highly-rated 24-year-old to the 20-time English champions this summer.

The same article states that Manchester United were interested in a potential swoop to sign the English playmaker in January but a move failed to come to fruition.

According to the same story, the Old Trafford outfit are prepared to submit an offer in the region of £60m to sign the Aston Villa skipper ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Sun go on to report that Manchester City are also interested in a deal for the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international after his fine performances this term.

But the article claims that Manchester United have a better chance of signing Grealish given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can offer the Villa star regular first-team football.

Grealish has scored seven times and has made six assists in the Premier League this season, although Aston Villa still find themselves in the relegation zone.

Manchester United will make the trip to Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

