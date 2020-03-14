Man United ‘confident’ of signing top 19-year-old if one condition met – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are confident about signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho provided they qualify for next season’s Champions League, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United believe they can win the race to sign the England international as long as they can guarantee Sancho the chance to play in the Champions League next term.

The same article states that the Red Devils are facing competition from a host of Premier League clubs for the 19-year-old’s signature, including Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

According to the same story, Bayern Munich are also interested in the England international but Manchester United’s biggest competition could be Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 side knocked Borussia Dortmund out of the Champions League on Wednesday night after their 2-0 victory at Parc des Princes secured a 3-2 aggregate win.

The Daily Mirror go on to state that the Bundesliga side would be prepared to sell Sancho if they receive an offer in the region of £120m for the England forward.

Manchester United enjoyed great success in the January transfer window after the Red Devils landed Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon.

The new signing has scored three goals and has made three assists in eight games in all competitions so far.

