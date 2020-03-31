Jadon Sancho’s stance on Man United transfer revealed – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Jadon Sancho “unofficially confirmed” his desire to move to Manchester United in the last round of talks between the two parties, according to a report.

The Irish Independent, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are confident of signing the Borussia Dortmund forward after he gave a clear indiciation of his desire to move to Old Trafford,

The same article states that Manchester United have offered Sancho the opportunity to wear the club’s famous number seven shirt, which would see him follow in the footsteps of the likes of David Beckham, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are hoping to offload Alexis Sanchez this summer and will put his huge salary towards signing Sancho from Dortmund.

The report adds that Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC and Real Madrid have all cooled their interest in Sancho due to concerns about how they’d finance a deal.

Manchester City could rival Manchester United in the race to sign the 20-year-old former Citizens youth player given their infinite resources, the Irish Independent reports.

Sancho scored 14 times and made 15 assists in the Bundesliga this season before it was suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Manchester United are currently in fifth position in the Premier League table.

