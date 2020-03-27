Jadon Sancho urged to reject Man United in favour of Bayern Munich move

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Jadon Sancho should reject Manchester United and Chelsea FC in favour of a move to Bayern Munich, according to Germany legend Lothar Matthaus.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to a number of top European clubs ahead of the 2020 summer transfer window.

Sancho is thought to be Manchester United’s top target as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add more creativity and pace to his wide areas up front.

Chelsea FC have also been touted as a potential destination for the highly-rated England international when the 2019-20 season finally comes to an end.

Premier League leaders Liverpool FC have also been linked with a raid on Jurgen Klopp’s former club for the prolific English goal-scorer.

Bayern Munich have regularly raided Borussia Dortmund for their best players in the past, including Mario Gotze, Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels.

Former Bayern midfielder Matthaus believes that Sancho should move to the Allianz Arena rather than Chelsea FC or Manchester United.

“He’ll probably go back to England. But what does he want at Chelsea or United? They may not even be playing in the Champions League next year,” Matthaus is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I could very well imagine Sancho at Bayern, also because he can play on both wings.

“I saw him for the first time in the Under-17 European Championships. I was on the treadmill in the gym and the England game against Norway was on the screen in front of me.

“I pressed stop on the treadmill after 15 minutes because I noticed one player — left side offensive for England. He was dribbling and passing so quickly.

“I called my agent to ask who that was and where he came from. The SMS came back five minutes later and read: ‘Sancho, Manchester City.”

Sancho has scored 14 times and has 15 assists in 23 games in the Bundesliga this season.

Borussia Dortmund signed Sancho in an £8m deal from Manchester City in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The England international is thought to be valued at around £100m by the German club.

Sancho is a boyhood Chelsea FC fan, having grown up in the English capital.

