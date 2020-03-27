Man United leading the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Dortmund – report

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 27 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Independent is reporting that Borussia Dortmund are thought to be prepared to sell the 20-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign Sancho at the end of season.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC could also rival Manchester United for the England international’s signature.

The Independent goes on to report that Sancho is eager to play in the Premier League despite leaving Manchester City in 2017.

The same report adds that Borussia Dortmund are likely to ask for a transfer feee in the region of £100m for Sancho.

Manchester United have made signing Sancho their top priority in the summer transfer window, according to the English media outlet.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and has made 15 assists in 23 games in the Bundesliga this season to help Borussia Dortmund challenge Bayern Munich for the title.

The England star moved to the Westfalenstadion in an £8m deal from Manchester City in the 2017 summer transfer window in order to secure first-team football.

Sancho has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe during his stint with Dortmund.

