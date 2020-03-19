Man United give 16-year-old target access all areas on club tour – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Jude Bellingham was given access to all areas of Carrington as Manchester United looked to get an advantage in the race to sign the Birmginham City teenager, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Bellingham visited Manchester United’s Carrington training ground with his parents last week ahead of a potential move to the 20-time English champions.

The same article states that Bellingham was allowed into the club’s inner sanctum despite most of the United Kingdom contemplating self isolation due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to the same story, most targets don’t get such incredible access during their tour of Carrington training ground, with some areas limited to players and staff.

The Mirror state that Manchester United are doing everything in their power to see off competition from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for Bellingham.

The report goes on to add that Birmingham are prepared to sell the teenager for £30m this summer if the 16-year-old decides that he wants to leave the Blues.

Bellingham has scored four times in 35 games in all competitions for Birmingham in England’s second tier so far this season.

Manchester United signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window.

