Man United receive boost in race to sign 16-year-old wonderkid – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have been handed a boost in the race to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham after Borussia Dortmund shelved plans to sign the teenager, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Bundesliga giants have put their summer plans on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak as European clubs face an uncertain period.

The same article states that Dortmund were considered favourites to land the 16-year-old in the summer despite Bellingham and his parents getting a tour of Carrington training ground earlier this month.

According to the same story, Dortmund and Manchester United were prepared to pay around £30m for the highly-rated teenager at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Daily Mirror claim that Dortmund are unsure about their transfer strategy in the off-season which should give Manchester United an advantage in the race to sign Bellingham.

The Birmingham teenager met Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson during his tour of the club’s facilities to highlight the Red Devils’ desire to sign the teenager.

Bellingham has scored four goals and has made two assists in 32 games in the Championship this season.

Manchester United signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip