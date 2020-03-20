Dortmund set to beat Man United to Jude Bellingham – report

Borussia Dortmund are set to win the race to sign Jude Bellingham ahead of Manchester United, according to a report in Germany

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 20 March 2020, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Borussia Dortmund are set to beat Manchester United to the signing of Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham this summer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild is reporting that Borussia Dortmund are close to secure “the next mega talent” after landing Norwegian striker Erling Haaland in January.

The same article states that the 16-year-old is expected to move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer where he can link up with his 19-year-old compatriot Jadon Sancho.

According to the same story, Dortmund are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Bellingham, while Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are also set to miss out to the Bundesliga side.

Bild go on to report that Dortmund will finalise terms with Bellingham in the summer.

Dortmund are set to pay a club-record £30m (€35m) to sign the English teenager from the Championship to land yet another of Europe’s most exciting talents, the story adds.

Bellingham visited Manchester United’s Carrington training ground last week as Sir Alex Ferguson met the Birmingham midfielder.

The teenager has scored four times in 31 games in England’s second tier this season to earn interest from a host of top clubs around Europe.

Manchester United signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in January to bolster their midfield options.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard issues update for Chelsea FC fans amid coronavirus outbreak
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic provides positive update for Chelsea FC fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United face competition from Liverpool FC to sign 24-year-old – report
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba’s decision could affect Man United’s bid for 24-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United to make big push to sign 26-year-old France defender – report
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans on Callum Hudson-Odoi
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Russell Brand
Russell Brand wants Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp to run the country
Roland Garros
A vital hint of unity emerges from troubled week for tennis community
Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp offers his thoughts on Liverpool FC’s title situation
ScoopDragon Football News Network