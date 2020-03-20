Dortmund set to beat Man United to Jude Bellingham – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Borussia Dortmund are set to beat Manchester United to the signing of Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham this summer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild is reporting that Borussia Dortmund are close to secure “the next mega talent” after landing Norwegian striker Erling Haaland in January.

The same article states that the 16-year-old is expected to move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer where he can link up with his 19-year-old compatriot Jadon Sancho.

According to the same story, Dortmund are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Bellingham, while Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are also set to miss out to the Bundesliga side.

Bild go on to report that Dortmund will finalise terms with Bellingham in the summer.

Dortmund are set to pay a club-record £30m (€35m) to sign the English teenager from the Championship to land yet another of Europe’s most exciting talents, the story adds.

Bellingham visited Manchester United’s Carrington training ground last week as Sir Alex Ferguson met the Birmingham midfielder.

The teenager has scored four times in 31 games in England’s second tier this season to earn interest from a host of top clubs around Europe.

Manchester United signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in January to bolster their midfield options.

