Man United host exciting 16-year-old at Carrington training ground – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United stole a march on their rivals after Jude Bellingham visited Carrington training ground with his parents on Monday, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the in-demand Birmingham City midfielder was invited to Manchester United’s training ground in the wake of their derby triumph.

The same article states that the Red Devils have been scouting the teenager for some time and the 20-time English champions champions were keen to get Bellingham to their training ground.

According to the same story, Birmingham have given Bellingham permission to meet with interested clubs as Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund battle it out for the 16-year-old.

Sky Sports go on to report that Manchester United are hoping that they’ve stolen a march on their rivals by getting Bellingham to their training ground.

The media outlet claim that the 20-time English champions failed with a £30m bid for the Birmingham City starlet in the January transfer window.

Bellingham has scored four times and has made two assists in 32 games in the Championship this season for Birmingham City.

Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay.

