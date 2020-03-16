Man United one of four clubs who want to sign 16-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are one of four clubs looking to sign Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Manchester United tabled a £12.5m offer for the 16-year-old in the January transfer window but the youngster has three other clubs to consider.

The same article states that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have been chasing Bellingham for over 12 months, contacting Bellingham’s father Mark about a deal.

According to the same story, German champions Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC are also interested in the Birmingham City youngster following his excellent performances this term.

The Daily Mirror claim that Chelsea FC, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United have all met Birmingham’s asking price of £15m for the promising teenager.

The same article state that Bellingham has to decide which club he wants to move to at the end of the campaign as Birmingham accept they’ll lose the prodigious talent.

Bellingham and his parents were spotted at Manchester United’s training ground in Carrington earlier this week to fuel speculation surrounding his decision.

The 16-year-old has scored four goals and has made two assists in 32 games in the Championship so far this season to earn interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

