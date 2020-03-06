Dortmund to beat Man United to 16-year-old Championship star – report

Manchester United are still interested in a bid to sign Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 6 March 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are still interested in a bid to sign Jude Bellingham but could lose out to Borussia Dortmund in the race to land the Birmingham City teenager, according to a report in Germany.

German website Bild, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, is reporting that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the 16-year-old ahead of a potential swoop for the highly-rated Birmingham talent.

The same article states that Bellingham could be heading in the opposite direction to Manchester United target Jadon Sancho by completing a move to Germany from England.

According to the same story, Dortmund are prepared to make the Birmingham teenager their most-expensive signing with a €35m (£30m) offer for the midfielder.

The report goes on to reveal that Liverpool FC, Arsenal and Chelsea FC have also been linked with a swoop to sign Bellingham after his impressive displays this term.

Bellingham has scored four times and has made two assists in 31 games in the Championship this season to earn interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Manchester United will take on their bitter derby rivals Manchester City in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils are looking to secure a top-four finish for the first time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

