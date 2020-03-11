Man United eye £100m double swoop to bolster midfield – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are lining up a £100m double swoop to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils are planning two massive bids to sign Bellingham and Grealish as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article confirms that the 20-time English champions have stepped up talks with Bellingham after he visited the club’s Carrington training ground on Monday.

According to the same story, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward met with the teenager and his parents for several hours.

The report goes on to add that the 20-time English champions could pay £30m for the Birmingham starlet and fork out £70m on Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

The Daily Star report that Manchester United are prepared to pay out a big fee for Grealish after the English midfielder signed a new deal with Aston Villa last year.

Grealish has scored seven goals and has made six assists this season but the 24-year-old appears powerless to prevent Aston Villa’s relegation back to the Championship.

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

