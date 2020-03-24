Reported Man United target asks to leave Serie A club this summer – report

Reported Man United target Kalidou Koulibaly has asked to leave Napoli this summer, according to a report in Italy

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 24 March 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Kalidou Koulibaly has asked to leave Napoli in the summer amid interest from Manchester United, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Il Mattino, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Koulibaly is looking to depart Naples this summer following his lengthy stint at the club.

The same article states that the Senegal international has informed outspoken Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis of his intentions over the telephone.

According to the same story, De Laurentiis has accepted Koulibaly’s transfer request and will sanction his sale provided Napoli’s asking price is met for the African defender.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the 28-year-old centre-half following his emergence at Napoli as a top defender.

Il Mattino reveal that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also big fans of Koulibaly and the French club are thought to be searching for a replacement for Thiago Silva.

The story goes on to suggest that interested parties will have to pay £85m to secure Koulibaly’s signature in the summer.

Manchester United set a new world record when they signed Harry Maguire in an £80m deal from Leicester City last summer.

Victor Lindelof has partnered Maguire at the back for most of the season.

