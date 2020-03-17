Odion Ighalo prepared to take pay cut to stay at Man United – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Odion Ighalo is prepared to take a £6m pay cut in order to complete a permanent move to Manchester United, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to keep Ighalo at the 20-time English champions following his excellent performance since his move to Manchester United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

The same article states that the 30-year-old’s current deal with the Chinese club earns the Nigeria international £240,000 a week, which would make him one of the best-paid players at Old Trafford.

According to the same story, Ighalo is prepared to take a pay cut of around 50 per cent if it means the former Watford striker gets to complete a permanent switch to the 20-time English champions.

The Daily Mail go on to reveal that Ighalo’s current contract with Shanghai Shenhua won’t expire until 2021 but Manchester United do have the option to sign Ighalo in the summer.

Ighalo has scored four goals in eight games in all competitions so far since his short-term loan switch to Manchester United back in the January transfer window.

The Nigerian striker scored 39 goals in 99 games in all competitions during a three-season stint at Watford before he moved to the Chinese Super League in 2017.

