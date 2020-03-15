Man United urged to sack Solskjaer and appoint Pochettino

ESPN pundit Frank Leboeuf says Manchester United should sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and appoint Mauricio Pochettino in the summer

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 15 March 2020, 07:00 UK
Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino (Photo: YouTube)

Manchester United need to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and appoint Mauricio Pochettino if they want to go to “another level” next season, according to ESPN pundit Frank Leboeuf.

The Manchester United manager has endured a rollercoaster season in charge of the Old Trafford outfit given the club’s inconsistent performances in the Premier League.

Solskjaer appeared to be on the brink of being axed on a number of different occasions in the current campaign but the Norwegian head coach has managed to persist through some tough spells.

Manchester United appeared to have turned a corner since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international inspired Manchester United to go on a five-game unbeaten run thanks in part to the playmaker’s return of two goals and three assists.

Former Chelsea FC defender Leboeuf believes that Solskjaer should still be sacked in the summer in order to bring in Pochettino if Manchester United are serious about making big improvements.

“Pochettino, Pochettino, let’s go for it,” Leboeuf told ESPN FC, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“If Solskjaer’s confirmed [as manager next season] then we don’t have to talk about it.

“But I think they’re going to change, they want to go to another level, and I think they’re going to go for Pochettino.”

Manchester United appointed Solskjaer as Jose Mourinho’s replacement in December 2018.

The Red Devils finished in sixth place in the Premier League last season to miss out on a Champions League spot.

Manchester United were 5-0 winners against LASK in their last game before the Premier League was suspended due to coronavirus.

