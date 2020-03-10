Solskjaer targets three signings to make Man United title contenders

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Red Devils lack up to three signings to challenge for next season's title

Transfer Agent
Tuesday 10 March 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United require up to three top signings to have a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils were impressive 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the derby clash at Old Trafford on Sunday as they bolstered their hopes of securing a top-four finish.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay got on the score-sheet against the defending Premier League champions to help Manchester United do the the double over their derby rivals.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last five games in the Premier League, while Solskjaer’s men haven’t lost in 10 games in all competitions since 1 January.

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival from Sporting Lisbon has transformed Solskjaer’s midfield to revive talk of finishing above Leicester City and Chelsea FC in the table.

However, Solskjaer reckons Manchester United need up to three quality signings to have a squad capable of challenging Liverpool FC and Manchester City in coming seasons.

“We feel we are improving all the time,” Solskjaer told ESPN.

“We know we lack one, two three players to be considered a title contender and some experience and we know that.

“We are just going to start talking about going up the table, getting more points.

“Chelsea and Leicester are too far ahead for my liking.”

Manchester United will make the trip Austria to take on LASK in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then make the trip to top-six rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture in north London on Sunday when they will face their former manager Jose Mourinho and his Spurs side.

