Owen Hargreaves identifies three signings Man United need

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Owen Hargreaves has listed three areas of the Manchester United team that he thinks require investment in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have made significant progress over the past couple of months since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at Old Trafford.

Manchester United signed the Portugal international in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has scored two goals and made three assists in five games to help Manchester United remain unbeaten since January.

The January signing’s impact has prompted talk of Manchester United turning a corner under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A report in the English media this week suggested that the 20-time English champions could sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the summer.

However, former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves believes that there are other areas of Solskjaer’s team that require investment rather than blowing their budget on the England international.

“It’s not about quantity, it’s about quality,” Hargreaves told Premier League productions.

“If you can have a Jadon Sancho – they need a right winger – Sancho playing off the right would make a huge difference.

“[Jude] Bellingham is 16 or 17, he’s going to be a super player but you need someone right now.

“I think they need an Ndidi type, a defensive sitter. If you have [Paul] Pogba and [Bruno] Fernandes then I think you need a defensive one there.

“I think they also need a left-sided centre-back.

“They have [Victor] Lindelof, [Harry] Maguire, [Eric] Bailly but a left-sided centre-back would make a big difference.

“Harry Kane is the dream but they don’t desperately need him.”

Manchester United have signed five players since Solskjaer’s appointment as Jose Mourinho’s successor back in December 2018.

The Norwegian head coach signed Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Swansea City winger Daniel James last summer.

Solskjaer added Fernandes to his squad in January as well as signing Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua for the rest of the campaign.

