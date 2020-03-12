Man United told to sell Paul Pogba after Bruno Fernandes’ impact

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United can afford to sell Paul Pogba given the impact of January signing Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, according to Paul Ince.

The Red Devils signed Fernandes in a £47m deal from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window following months of speculation.

The Portugal international has hit the ground running with a series of influential performances in the middle of the park to help Manchester United go five games unbeaten in the Premier League.

Fernandes created Anthony Martial’s opener in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over defending Premier League champions Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals and has made two assists in five games in the Premier League since his switch to the three-time European champions.

Manchester United had been missing Pogba’s creativity in the middle of the park before signing Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ince believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the luxury of being able to sell Pogba thanks to Fernandes’ impact in the middle of the park.

“Bruno Fernandes has been fantastic since he came into the side, and even yesterday when he didn’t do that much, what he did do was top quality,” Ince told Paddy Power.

“That ball into Anthony Martial was outstanding. Fans are getting carried away, and I try not to, but I can certainly see why they are.

“Every club, every set of fans want to have a hero, and he’s going to be that for Man United. When he goes to take a corner, the fans are going wild for him, they love him, he can be a real hero.

“I’m talking a Paul Scholes or an Eric Cantona – he can be one of those types of heroes for the club. I’m not saying in terms of performances, or level of football, but United haven’t had a hero in their team for a long, long time.

“He’s doing everything right at the moment, including the ‘shh’ gesture to Pep Guardiola, which was always going to be a sure way to win over the fans.

“It’s good to see someone joining with a bit of character, too. Fans thought Paul Pogba was going to be the star, but look how that panned out.

“If he still wants to leave I’d say it would be far easier for Ole to do so now that Bruno is around. It doesn’t feel like they need him anymore.

“His truly great games have been few and far between, so the current situation could suit club and player.

“If he does come back before the end of the season, he’s not even going to get in the team. He’s going to have to fight for his place – if he even gets one.”

Pogba hasn’t featured for Manchester United since their loss at Watford at the end of 2019.

Manchester United will make the trip to former manager Jose Mourinho and his Spurs team in north London in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

